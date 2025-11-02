Bellanova was rather busy considering his limited playing time, but didn't manage to link up with a teammate in any of his deliveries. He has come off the bench in three of the last four matches after a thigh problem. He's perhaps still working his way back to peak conditioning, as he was a surefire starter before the injury. It shouldn't be long before he unseats Davide Zappacosta, who can also handle different positions. He has tallied multiple crosses in all his 11 showings, racking up 53 (14 accurate). He's still searching for his first assist, though.