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Raoul Bellanova News: Sends in four crosses versus Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Bellanova won one tackle registered two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Bayern Munich.

Bellanova played the whole 90 minutes for the first time since early December, as he has struggled to recapture a regular role following a thigh injury, and was one of the few bright spots for his team in the romp. He has fallen behind Davide Zappacosta and Lorenzo Bernasconi on the wings. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last six outings, amassing 24 deliveries (five accurate) and posting five shots (all on target), four chances created and five tackles (all won) over that span.

Raoul Bellanova
Atalanta
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