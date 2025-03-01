Raoul Bellanova News: Swings in six crosses against Venezia

Bellanova recorded six crosses (one accurate), one key pass, one tackle (zero won) and one corner in 31 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

Bellanova didn't get the start but still outplayed his competitor Juan Cuadrado in his cameo, co-pacing his team in deliveries, although he connected with a teammate in just one of them. He has assisted once and added five shots (one on target), five chances created and 30 crosses (seven accurate) in his last five outings (three starts).