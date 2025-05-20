Raphael Framberger News: Joining coaching staff
Framberger is joining the Augsburg coaching staff at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Framberger has been forced into retirement at 29 after three ACL injuries left him hobbled. The club has spent the season working on his coaching badges and is now bringing him onto the staff moving forward. Framberger originally joined Augsburg at eight years old and has never played for another club.
Raphael Framberger
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now