Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Guerreiro (undisclosed) was back in training Thursday, according to Victor Catalina of Magenta TV.

Guerreiro has been out the past few games but appears to be on the mend this week, with the defender fit enough to train, even through rough conditions. This will leave him questionable for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, likely to be a late call. He has started in four of his 11 appearances this campaign while recording three goals and two assists, potentially a bench option if fit enough.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024