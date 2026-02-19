Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Back in training
Guerreiro (undisclosed) was back in training Thursday, according to Victor Catalina of Magenta TV.
Guerreiro has been out the past few games but appears to be on the mend this week, with the defender fit enough to train, even through rough conditions. This will leave him questionable for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, likely to be a late call. He has started in four of his 11 appearances this campaign while recording three goals and two assists, potentially a bench option if fit enough.
