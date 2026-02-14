Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Left out of squad again

Guerreiro was left out of the match squad for Saturday's clash against Bremen due to muscular problems once again, the club announced.

Guerreiro just can't catch a break this season. The injury bug hit him again, and he was ruled out of Saturday's showdown with Bremen because of recurring muscular issues. The utility man hasn't been able to string together four straight appearances all season, and it looks like he's headed for yet another stint on the sidelines to get his body right. When the squad is at full fitness, he's more of a rotational piece than a locked-in starter, so his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI.