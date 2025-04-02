Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Missing Wednesday

Guerreiro was absent from training Wednesday, according to Hieko Lowerer and Nico Sinner of Bild.de.

Guerreiro is the newest worry for Bayern, as the defender was not an option at training Wednesday, appearing to be dealing with an injury. This could be a brutal blow, as the club is already without Alphonso Davies (knee) and Hiroki Ito (foot), and Guerreiro is expected to take over duties at left-back. That said, he is now in question to face Augsburg on Friday, with Sacha Boey or Josip Stanisic possibly playing out of place to take his role.