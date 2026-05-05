Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Option for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Guerreiro (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "The first good news is that everyone except Serge is fit and available."

Guerreiro is returning to action after two games out, as the defender is cleared for the second leg of the UCL semifinals after he was absent for the first. This will give the club some more depth in all aspects of the game, as the versatile player can defend or join the attack on the flanks. However, he will more than likely only serve as a backup option either way, possibly coming on later in the match, but not ready to start in a match that will be played with insane intensity.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
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