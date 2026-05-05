Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Option for Wednesday
Guerreiro (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "The first good news is that everyone except Serge is fit and available."
Guerreiro is returning to action after two games out, as the defender is cleared for the second leg of the UCL semifinals after he was absent for the first. This will give the club some more depth in all aspects of the game, as the versatile player can defend or join the attack on the flanks. However, he will more than likely only serve as a backup option either way, possibly coming on later in the match, but not ready to start in a match that will be played with insane intensity.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More