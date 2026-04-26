Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Picks up hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Guerreiro is set for a spell on the sideline with a hamstring injury, Munich announced.

Guerreiro is going to miss some time with a hamstring injury he picked up against Mainz. There's no exact timeline for his recovery, and with a hamstring issue it could be weeks or months depending on the severity. With only a month left in the season, there's some doubt if he will return this season.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
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