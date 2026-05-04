Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Returns to team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Guerreiro (hamstring) has returned to full team training Monday after missing a week with a small muscle fiber tear in his thigh, the club posted.

Guerreiro had been sidelined after picking up a muscular issue and his absence had raised concerns given the limited time remaining in the season, but his swift return to collective sessions is an encouraging development. Whether he is ready in time for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG remains uncertain, but the weekend fixture against Wolfsburg is a realistic target for his return to competitive action. Bayern will assess how he responds to the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement in either fixture.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
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