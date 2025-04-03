Fantasy Soccer
Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Should be available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Guerreiro (undisclosed) was absent from Wednesday's training but should be available for Friday's clash against Augsburg, as he was not mentioned by coach Vincent Kompany in the injury report.

Guerreiro was not training with his teammates on Wednesday, suggesting he is dealing with some kind of issue. However, he should be available for Friday's game, as he was not mentioned in the injury report. If he cannot make the starting squad, Josip Stanisic could be the starter at left-back for that game.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich

