Raphael Guerreiro Injury: Should be available Friday

Guerreiro was not training with his teammates on Wednesday, suggesting he is dealing with some kind of issue. However, he should be available for Friday's game, as he was not mentioned in the injury report. If he cannot make the starting squad, Josip Stanisic could be the starter at left-back for that game.