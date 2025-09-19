Guerreiro will be assessed on Friday to determine his status but the Portuguese hasn't trained this week and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. That said, his absence is impactful since Alphonso Davies (knee) remains sidelined long term and Josip Stanisic (knee) will also be out for at least one month, which would have left a starting spot for Guerreiro if available. Until the injured players return, Konrad Laimer will likely play on the left side of the backline while Sacha Boey could see increased playing time on the right.