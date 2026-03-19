Raphael Guerreiro News: Creates three chances against Atalanta
Guerreiro won one tackle and recorded three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory versus Atalanta.
Guerreiro drew his first start since early December and was busy on offense, setting a new season high in attempts, but he wasn't involved in any of the four goals. He has a secondary role when Bayern Munich are whole. He has scored once in his last six displays, posting five shots (three on target), four key passes and three tackles (all won) over that span.
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