Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Leaves Bayern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Guerreiro has left Bayern Munich for free agency, according to his former club.

Guerreiro is out from Bayern Munich after the 2025/26 season, as the wing-back will hit free agency after three years with the club. He ends his career with the club, recording 14 goals and eight assists in 95 games, with six goals, two assists and 25 appearances coming in the 2025/26 season. What awaits next for Guerreiro is still up in the air, as he has been linked to moves back to his home country of Portugal, although he is also considering retirement due to constant injuries. Only time will tell what happens this summer, having played professionally since the 2012/13 season.

Raphael Guerreiro
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 8, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 30, 2024