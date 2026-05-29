Raphael Guerreiro News: Leaves Bayern

Guerreiro has left Bayern Munich for free agency, according to his former club.

Guerreiro is out from Bayern Munich after the 2025/26 season, as the wing-back will hit free agency after three years with the club. He ends his career with the club, recording 14 goals and eight assists in 95 games, with six goals, two assists and 25 appearances coming in the 2025/26 season. What awaits next for Guerreiro is still up in the air, as he has been linked to moves back to his home country of Portugal, although he is also considering retirement due to constant injuries. Only time will tell what happens this summer, having played professionally since the 2012/13 season.