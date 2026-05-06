Raphael Guerreiro News: Named to bench
Guerreiro (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against PSG.
Guerreiro was likely to return Wednesday and is back in the team sheet, as the defender lines up on the bench. This will give the club another viable option all over the field, as he is a versatile option. However, he is likely to be used anytime early in the match, potentially coming on late as a further attacking option from the defense.
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