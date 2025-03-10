Raphael Guerreiro News: Nets brace in loss

Guerreiro scored two goals off three shots (two on target) during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bochum.

Guerreiro returned after three consecutive games as an unused substitute and made most of the chance by showing all his attacking prowess with two goals in less than half an hour. The usual starters will be back for Tuesday's decisive UCL clash against Bayer Leverkusen, but the full-back showed once again he's more than ready if the coach needs him.