Raphael Guerreiro News: Nets late in one lopsided win
Guerreiro scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.
Guerreiro scored Bayern's final goal in the 88th minute while leading his side with three chances created in the match. The goal was the first since January for the attacker as he's started two of Bayern's last three league matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichMay 8, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raphael Guerreiro See More