Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Nets late in one lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Guerreiro scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Guerreiro scored Bayern's final goal in the 88th minute while leading his side with three chances created in the match. The goal was the first since January for the attacker as he's started two of Bayern's last three league matches.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
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