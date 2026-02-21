Raphael Guerreiro News: On bench Saturday
Guerreiro (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.
Guerreiro is on the bench for Saturday's match against Frankfurt after returning to training this week following his recent absence. The defender had been sidelined for the past few games but is fit enough to be included in the matchday squad. He has started four of his 11 appearances this campaign while recording three goals and two assists and provides an experienced option if called upon.
