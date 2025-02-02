Raphael Guerreiro News: Records assist

Guerreiro assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-3 win versus Holstein Kiel.

Guerreiro saw a somewhat rare goal contribution from the defense Saturday, with it only being his third of the season. He would find Harry Kane in the 46th minute, with that his second assist of the season. His defensive effort was less impressive, notching only one tackle.