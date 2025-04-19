Raphael Guerreiro News: Records assist

Guerreiro assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Unlike the Champions League, Guerreiro has been more productive offensively in Bundesliga action. Across his last five domestic-league appearances, he logged three goals and one assist. The five-game span includes more than half of his goal contributions this season.