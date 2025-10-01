Guerreiro started for the first time this year and had close to none work on defense with his team dominating most of the contest. That gave him room to go up the field and not only create for teammates but also score his team's second goal in the 20th minute. The left-back was able to play the full 90 and showed he's completely recovered from the abdominal injury suffered two weeks ago but he's far from guaranteed as a starter and competition for a spot will get even tougher when Alphonso Davies (knee) is back and fully fit.