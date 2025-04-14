Raphael Guerreiro News: Scores Saturday

Guerreiro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Guerreiro took a pair of shots and created a chance in a solid attacking performance. He always gets the chance to go forward and he tends to be efficient in that role, keeping Guerreiro in a large role. Guerreiro will continue to produce when given chances in the starting XI.