Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Guerreiro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Guerreiro took a pair of shots and created a chance in a solid attacking performance. He always gets the chance to go forward and he tends to be efficient in that role, keeping Guerreiro in a large role. Guerreiro will continue to produce when given chances in the starting XI.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
