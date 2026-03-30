Raphael Guerreiro News: Summer exit from Bayern
Guerreiro is set to leave Bayern Munich during the summer, according to his club.
Guerreiro is ending his time with Bayern and possibly in Germany, as the defender is set to depart the club this summer. He has played for the club for the past three seasons, serving more as a rotational option with 36 starts in 56 appearances, recording 10 goals and five assists. He is unlikely to struggle to find a new club, while Bayern will have to do without a versatile defensive and midfield option from the bench, likely to find a signing to replace his role.
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