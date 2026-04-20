Raphael Guerreiro News: Tallies goal

Guerreiro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Guerreiro netted his second goal in two matches to help get the victory Sunday that secured the league title. He played a key part despite being in a rotational role, recording seven starts in 16 league appearances, scoring five times with two assists, creating 18 chances in the process.