Raphael Guerreiro headshot

Raphael Guerreiro News: Tallies goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Guerreiro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Guerreiro netted his second goal in two matches to help get the victory Sunday that secured the league title. He played a key part despite being in a rotational role, recording seven starts in 16 league appearances, scoring five times with two assists, creating 18 chances in the process.

Raphael Guerreiro
Bayern Munich
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