Raphael Guerreiro News: Tallies goal
Guerreiro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.
Guerreiro netted his second goal in two matches to help get the victory Sunday that secured the league title. He played a key part despite being in a rotational role, recording seven starts in 16 league appearances, scoring five times with two assists, creating 18 chances in the process.
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