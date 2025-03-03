Raphael Onyedika Injury: In training, makes squad list

Onyedika (undisclosed) has returned to training and is on the squad list for Tuesday's match against Aston Villa, according to Soar Super Eagle.

Onyedika has given his club a huge boost as they head into their knockout stage contest, as he returned to training and appears to be an option after missing their last league match. He has started in all but one of the club's UCL contests this season, so this could be a huge boost. That said, he will look to see the start immediately if he is fit enough to receive that role Tuesday.