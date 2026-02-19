Raphael Onyedika News: Will miss second leg

Onyedika scored once and delivered one assist in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Atletico before picking his third yellow card that will make him miss the second leg due to suspension, according to the UEFA.

Onyedika sparked Brugge's comeback in the 51st minute, crashing the box after a corner and burying a close-range finish to cut into the deficit. He then delivered the decisive touch in the final stretch, slipping a sharp pass into the left side of the area for Christos Tzolis to hammer home the late equalizer. The midfielder owned the night, firing three shots (three on target), creating two chances and winning both of his tackles in a dominant all-around display. However, he picked up his third yellow card of the campaign and will be suspended for the second leg at the Metropolitano next Tuesday, opening the door for Felix Lemarechal to take on a larger role in midfield for that showdown.