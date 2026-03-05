Raphael Veiga News: Assists in defeat

Veiga assisted once to go with seven shots (four on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus FC Juarez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Veiga dribbled towards the box and passed to Alejandro Zendejas, earning the assist for the hosts' lone goal in the 69th minute against Bravos. It was the Brazilian's second direct contribution in five Liga MX appearances (three starts), adding to the goal he scored in a Feb. 20 clash with Puebla. He also took a season-high seven shots, though most of them were distant attempts that were easily denied by the keeper. He'll likely stay active in a No. 10 role but could lose a few set pieces following the return of the no longer injured Zendejas.