Raphael Veiga headshot

Raphael Veiga News: Involved in both goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Veiga scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Mazatlán.

Veiga broke the deadlock for America with a perfect finish late in the first half, and he later assisted on Vinicius Lima's goal in the second half. Veiga has been an excellent signing for America, as the Palmeiras loanee has two goals and two assists in four Clausura starts.

Raphael Veiga
América
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