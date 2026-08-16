Raphael Veiga News: Involved in three goals Sunday

Veiga scored one goal and assisted twice from five shots and five chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Atletico San Luis.

Veiga opened the scoring via left-footed strike from outside the box in the 26th minute before assisting Oscar Perea and Diego Arriaga during the second half of a massive performance. In addition to the direct contributions, the Brazilian generated a game- and season-high tally of five chances created, showing creative upside even without his usual corner kick volume. After fading off in the Leagues Cup, this could be the boost Veiga needs to regain his best form and finally find the consistency he has lacked since his arrival in Liga MX in February.