Raphael Veiga News: Misses penalty
Veiga registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Atlas.
Veiga missed a crucial penalty in the 26th minute, a moment that ultimately proved costly for his side. He was substituted for Vinicius Lima in the 60th minute after an underwhelming display. Veiga made nine starts this campaign, contributing to four goals overall.
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