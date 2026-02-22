Raphael Veiga News: Scores opener versus Puebla

Veiga scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Veiga made an immediate impact in his first Liga MX start, as he headed Isaias Violante's cross into the net in the 43rd minute of the win. The central man was active in shooting and crossing stats and even took three of his team's seven corner kicks. However, he'll aim to improve his accuracy to reach his full potential, given that he's expected to be the squad's main playmaker for the remainder of the tournament.