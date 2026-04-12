Raphael Veiga News: Sends in five crosses as substitute

Veiga generated five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Veiga was largely unsuccessful on his playmaking effort as he got limited playing time, dropping to a bench role following a run of six straight starts in all competitions. The winter signing has shown glimpses of his talent and is yet to make the difference expected of him, but he holds considerable value because he's taking most of the team's set pieces when he's on the pitch. He'll look to regain a significant role at the expense of either Vinicius Lima or Jonathan dos Santos for future fixtures.