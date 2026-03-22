Raphael Veiga News: Six crosses, two accurate
Veiga had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Pumas UNAM.
Veiga has been a consistent starter for the most part, with each of his last five starts including as many or six crosses. Despite no goal or assist Saturday, he continues to show promise, and his form remains strong with four G/A in six appearances since Feb. 21.
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