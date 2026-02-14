Raphinha Injury: Back in team training

Raphinha (adductor) was back in team training Saturday and should be an option for Monday's derby against Girona, according to Jordi Carne from Sport.

Raphinha was back on the grass Friday in a partial training before jumping into full team training Saturday with the Blaugrana, putting him firmly in the mix for Monday's derby against Girona. That is a huge boost for Barcelona, as their captain has been a driving force in the attack with 12 goal contributions in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.