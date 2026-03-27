Raphinha Injury: Five-week timeline confirmed

Raphinha (hamstring) is returning to Barcelona and is expected to miss five weeks of action due to the injury he suffered with Brazil during an international friendly against France, his club reported Friday.

Raphinha is back on the sidelines for a significant period, reducing his team's attacking quality for the crucial clashes with Atletico Madrid in both league play and the UCL quarterfinals. The winger had recorded 11 goals plus three assists over his last 18 club games considering La Liga and European competitions. Both Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford will be potential beneficiaries of the playing time Raphinha will be forced to miss.