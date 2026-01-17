Raphinha is dealing with a knock suffered recently and will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad. The playmaker is expected to be assessed after the final training session to determine whether he can be deemed fit to feature. That said, with a Champions League clash against Slavia Prague coming up on Wednesday, no risk will be taken with the Brazilian. Marcus Rashford or Dani Olmo could see increased playing time if Raphinha were to miss the game or start on the bench against the Basques.