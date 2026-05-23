Raphinha Injury: Not in squad for finale

Raphinha (undisclosed) has been left out of Barcelona's squad for Saturday's season finale against Valencia.

Raphinha's surprising omission came with no further detail, but rest ahead of Brazil's World Cup duties in a non-important league game is the most plausible reason. It marks the end of an injury-hit season that forced him to sit out 15 league matches and six Champions League games, including both legs of the quarter-finals against Atletico Madrid. Nevertheless, he remained effective when fit, registering 13 goals and three assists in 18 league starts alongside three goals and two assists in six UCL outings. Roony Bardghji is expected to return to the starting lineup and feature on the right, as Raphinha now looks ahead to Brazil's World Cup campaign.