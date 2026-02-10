Raphinha is still managing an adductor overload and has yet to return to team training as of Tuesday. The Brazilian remains questionable for Thursday's Copa del Rey showdown against Atletico and will push to rejoin sessions in the coming days, but the tight turnaround could see him eased back in a bench role to avoid any major setback against the Colchoneros. That said, if Raphinha is forced to miss additional time, Marcus Rashford is expected to keep his spot in the starting XI on the left wing while he remains sidelined.