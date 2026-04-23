Raphinha Injury: Racing to be fit for Clasico

Raphinha (hamstring) has not yet returned to team training but is being assessed for a possible return before the Clasico against Real Madrid on May 10, with the May 2 clash against Osasuna shaping up as a realistic comeback date to get some minutes under his belt, according to Diario Sport.

Raphinha picked up a hamstring issue with Brazil over the international break and was initially given a five-week recovery timeline, but Barcelona are clearly pushing to get their top attacking weapon back as soon as possible with depth running thin up front. The Getafe match is coming too early, with Osasuna shaping up as the more realistic spot for a controlled return ahead of the biggest game of the season. Coach Hansi Flick is reportedly uneasy about the lack of attacking depth after leaning heavily on Raphinha's 11 goals and three assists over his last 18 club appearances in La Liga and European play prior to the injury, leaving Ferran Torres, Fermin and Marcus Rashford as the main options to carry the load until he's back at full speed.