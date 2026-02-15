Raphinha Injury: Set to face Girona

Raphinha (thigh) is an option for Monday's match against Girona, according to manager Hansi Flick. "Raphinha will be available."

Raphinha was in team training this week, so it is no surprise the attacker is now an option for Monday's outing. He will be expected to return to a starting role immediately, especially with Marcus Rashford (knee) still out. The Brazilian has scored eight goals and three assists this season in 14 appearances, one of the best in the world when at the top of his game.