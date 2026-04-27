Raphinha Injury: Set to return for Osasuna clash

Raphinha (hamstring) is expected to rejoin team training at the start of the week and is targeting a return to the squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, with the club planning to clear him for that fixture, according to Javier Miguel of Diario AS.

Raphinha suffered the biceps femoris injury in his right leg during Brazil's friendly against France in late March, with an initial five-week timeline that is set to expire in the coming days. The club's medical staff have been especially cautious given his injury history this season, having already dealt with two hamstring setbacks earlier in the campaign, but the direction is now firmly pointing toward a return at El Sadar. Getting him back for a fixture where Barcelona could virtually seal the La Liga title is a timely boost for coach Hansi Flick, who has been managing thin attacking options since the winger's absence began.