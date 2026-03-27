Raphinha Injury: Suffers new hamstring injury

Raphinha will likely miss time with a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday's friendly against France, reports AS.

Raphinha felt a sharp pain in his hamstring and the fears are that it will be another month-plus absence. He already missed time this season with a different hamstring injury, and this would could put him on the edge of being fully ready for the World Cup. Either way, more scans will tell the picture of how much time he has to miss. Fortunately for Barcelona, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are both options to get more time.