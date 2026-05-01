Raphinha Injury: Will travel with squad

Raphinha (hamstring) will travel with Barcelona's squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna and could feature, according to coach Hansi Flick. "Raphinha is a player who always gives 100%. He's had a tough few days, and it's important that he's back. He will travel with us, and then we'll see what happens. He's one of our captains."

Raphinha had returned to team training Wednesday after the biceps femoris injury he suffered with Brazil in late March, and his inclusion in the travelling squad is a significant boost for Barcelona heading into a fixture where they could virtually seal the La Liga title. The club's medical staff have been especially cautious throughout his recovery given his injury history this season, and coach Flick's careful wording suggests a bench role is the most likely scenario rather than an immediate return to the starting lineup. Getting even a few minutes from their captain and leading attacker would be a welcome development for the Blaugranas.