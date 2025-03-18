Raphinha News: Assists against Atletico

Raphinha assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Raphinha had a solid overall game against Atletico on Sunday, assisting Ferran Torres on the equalizer with a nice cross in the 78th minute. This was his eighth assist of the season in 28 league games. The Brazilian also contributed defensively with three tackles and two clearances, showing his leadership in big games. He will look to add another goal contribution against Osasuna after returning from international duty with Brazil.