Raphinha News: Back from ban

Raphinha has served his one-game La Liga suspension and is consequently eligible for upcoming games.

Raphinha just recently returned from a five-week absence due to the hamstring injury he sustained in March, logging 26 minutes on the field against Real Madrid on May 10. After the extra rest he got with the suspension, the star winger could aim to regain a starting role for the final couple of matches before the World Cup, although he'll just try to build some form given that his team has already secured the league title and has little else to play for. At least one among Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford will likely drop to a substitute spot to make way for Raphinha in future contests.