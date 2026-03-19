Raphinha News: Brace of assists and goals

Raphinha scored two goals and assisted twice from five shots and five chances created in Wednesday's 7-2 victory versus Newcastle United.

Raphinha delivered a career-defining performance in Wednesday's dominant win over the Magpies, opening the scoring early before capitalizing on a Newcastle mistake to bag his second and Barcelona's seventh of the night. He was at the heart of every dangerous move, constantly stretching the back line, attacking the half-spaces and forcing repeated errors from a rattled defense. He also dished out two assists to Fermin and Robert Lewandowski early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt, now totaling five goals and two assists across his last two appearances in all competitions and snapping a six-game drought without a goal contribution in emphatic fashion.