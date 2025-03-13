Raphinha News: Continues sensational season

Raphinha scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Benfica.

Raphina is mounting a serious case for the Ballon D'or, and further added to his resumé on Tuesday against Benfica. In 90 minutes played, the Brazilian winger scored two goals from three shots, provided one assist, and completed three of his six crosses. Raphina is now the top scorer in this year's Champions League and is joint-top in assists with four other players. Barcelona will need their superstar to put in another great display this Sunday against Atletico Madrid in a potential title-deciding La Liga showdown.