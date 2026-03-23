Raphinha News: Five shots, six crosses in win

Raphinha registered five shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 8th minute.

Raphinha took five shots and attempted six crosses, but was unable to score or assist as Barcelona won 1-0. He has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in the league this season, including three goals in the last game against Sevilla. He also scored two and assisted two against Newcastle in the Champions League. His five shots were the fourth time this season he has taken five shots or mroe this year and this was two games in a row.