Raphinha News: Misses finale due to rest

Raphinha (undisclosed) was out for the season finale due to caution after a season of taxing injuries, according to Xavier Munoz of Mundo Deportivo.

Raphinha was already thought to have missed the season finale due to rest as he prepares for the World Cup, and that claim is true, not being risked after a few injuries throughout the club season. This is a good sign for the player and Brazil, as he will be a key piece of the team if they want to find success in the tournament. He is lined up to start immediately, with that claim further backed up after any injury concerns were waved off, recording 16 goals and five assists in 29 appearances (24 starts) this season between UCL play and La Liga play. If this play continues, he could be in for a solid tournament, even a decent shout for a Golden boot depending on how far his team makes it.