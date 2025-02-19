Raphinha News: Mixed results in win

Raphinha recorded six shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Raphina had what can only be described as an 'up-and-down' performance against Real Vallecano on Monday. While he did make three passes into the final third and had nine touches in the opposition's box, he also missed an astounding three big chances, did not attempt a dribble, and put just one of his four crosses on target. Still, Monday's display can likely be regarded as an aberration considering the winger has five goal contributions in each of Barcelona's last five matches in all competitions. He will hope to get back on track this Saturday when the club visits Las Palmas.